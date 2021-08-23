Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Reports: Homicide Suspect, Wearing Stolen SWAT Gear, Allegedly Shot At Police In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
West Deptford police
West Deptford police Photo Credit: Facebook/ West Deptford PD

A wanted fugitive reportedly fired shots at police before fleeing into woods in South Jersey, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that the man, allegedly wanted for a past homicide, was wearing SWAT gear that he reportedly retrieved from a stolen police van in Gloucester County.

A perimeter around the suspect had been set up near Oak Avenue and County House Road in Deptford Monday evening, initial reports said. 

About 7:30 p.m., an unconfirmed report said that the suspect had run into nearby woods -- but was surrounded by law enforcement from multiple agencies

The suspect was described as being 6-foot 4-inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.