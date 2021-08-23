Reports: Homicide Suspect, Wearing Stolen SWAT Gear, Allegedly Shot At Police In South Jersey

A wanted fugitive reportedly fired shots at police before fleeing into woods in South Jersey, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that the man, allegedly wanted for a past homicide, was wearing SWAT gear that he reportedly retrieved from a stolen police van in Gloucester County.

A perimeter around the suspect had been set up near Oak Avenue and County House Road in Deptford Monday evening, initial reports said.

About 7:30 p.m., an unconfirmed report said that the suspect had run into nearby woods -- but was surrounded by law enforcement from multiple agencies

The suspect was described as being 6-foot 4-inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

No other details were immediately available.

