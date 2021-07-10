Contact Us
Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold In South Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Newfield Food Mart, 1381 Harding Way, Newfield (Gloucester County).
Newfield Food Mart, 1381 Harding Way, Newfield (Gloucester County). Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in South Jersey.

The ticket from Wednesday's, Oct. 6 drawing was sold at  Newfield Food Mart, 1381 Harding Way, Newfield (Gloucester County).

The winning numbers for the drawing were 01, 17, 52, 58, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 01.  The Power Play was 10X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $31 million for the Saturday, Oct. 9, drawing.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, October 6, drawing were: 01, 05, 17, 22, and 30. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 04.

