Popular BBQ Trailer Stolen In South Jersey, Owner Says

Police in Gloucester County are investigating the theft of a portable trailer used to smoke food, authorities said.

The owner of Fat Jack's BBQ in Williamstown said the "smoker," valued at $30,000 reportedly was stolen overnight on Sunday, according to this Facebook post.

"Smoking meats is the lifeline of our business," the post says. "This is the second time it has been stolen in 5 years."

Jack's BBQ was able to recover the stolen trailer the last time with the help of the public and social media, the Facebook post said, adding: "This is a devastating loss for our family and our 12 amazing employees."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monroe police at 856-728-0800 or email Kevin@fatjacks.net.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.