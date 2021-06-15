Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Popular BBQ Trailer Stolen In South Jersey, Owner Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A portable barbecue trailer allegedly was stolen from a food business in South Jersey.
A portable barbecue trailer allegedly was stolen from a food business in South Jersey. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Fat Jack's BBQ

Police in Gloucester County are investigating the theft of a portable trailer used to smoke food, authorities said.

The owner of Fat Jack's BBQ in Williamstown said the "smoker," valued at $30,000 reportedly was stolen overnight on Sunday, according to this Facebook post. 

"Smoking meats is the lifeline of our business," the post says. "This is the second time it has been stolen in 5 years."

Jack's BBQ was able to recover the stolen trailer the last time with the help of the public and social media, the Facebook post said, adding: "This is a devastating loss for our family and our 12 amazing employees."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monroe police at 856-728-0800 or email Kevin@fatjacks.net.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.