Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Police Seek South Jersey Teen Missing For 2 Days

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Aiisha Bowman II
Aiisha Bowman II Photo Credit: Deptford PD

Police in Gloucester County are seeking a 14-year-old girl last seen earlier this week.

Aiisha Bowman II last had contact with family on Jan. 25 at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Deptford Township Police Department said.

Aiisha is described as a biracial female who is 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. 

She has medium length, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyoine with information regarding the whereabouts of Aiisha Bowman II is asked to contact DTPD at (856)845-2230 or email Det. Louisa Medany at lmedany@deptford-nj.org. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.