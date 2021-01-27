Police Seek South Jersey Teen Missing For 2 Days

Police in Gloucester County are seeking a 14-year-old girl last seen earlier this week.

Aiisha Bowman II last had contact with family on Jan. 25 at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Deptford Township Police Department said.

Aiisha is described as a biracial female who is 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

She has medium length, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyoine with information regarding the whereabouts of Aiisha Bowman II is asked to contact DTPD at (856)845-2230 or email Det. Louisa Medany at lmedany@deptford-nj.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.