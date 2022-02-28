Contact Us
News

Pickup Strikes Child, Flees Crash Scene; South Jersey Police Seek Help With ID

Police in Gloucester County seek the public's help locating a suspected hit-and-run driver who fled in a black Dodge Ram with a damaged front passenger headlight.

A child was struck in the Saturday, Feb. 26 incident, according to Monroe Township police.

The crash occurred on Malaga Road in the area of Morgan Road on at approximately 6:40 pm. 

A juvenile pedestrian was struck by what is believed to be the passenger side which resulted in serious injuries, police said.

After contact was made, the vehicle stopped in the roadway and then continued traveling towards Winslow Township, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Patrolman Michael Fitzgibbon at 856-728-9800 X- 587.

