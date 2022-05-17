Pickup Driver Killed, Collides With Dump Truck At Wawa: Police

A 63-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed when his pickup truck collided with a dump truck while pulling out of a Wawa parking lot, authorities said.

Michael Berezin, of Vineland, was pulling out of the lot on West Boulevard in Malaga at about 5:45 a.m. Friday, May 13 when the fatal crash occurred, Franklin Township police said.

The dump truck was driven by a 34-year-old man from Delaware who was not hurt. Berezin died of his injuries, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.