Pickup Driver, 68, Killed In South Jersey Crash: NJSP

A 68-year-old man from Camden County was killed in a crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on Route 42 southbound at exit 12 in Deptford Township, New Jersey State Police said.

A Dodge Ram pickup experienced a tire malfunction and continued traveling down the roadway, State Police said.

The Dodge attempted to negotiate a right curve off of exit 12 and went off the roadway to the left, crossed over the grass median, and subsequently overturned on the on-ramp from Clements Bridge Road to Route 42 South, police said.

As a result of the crash, David P. Rice, of Sicklerville, sustained fatal injuries, police said.

