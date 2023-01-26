Pickleball Courts, Juice Bar Open In Blackwood

New Jersey-based company Pickle Juice, LLC, has signed a lease for two indoor pickleball facilities with juice bars in both Ventnor Heights and Blackwood, with a projected summer opening.

Pickleball, often described as a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, grew nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021, making it America’s fastest-growing sport. It's played on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Co-owner and Founder, Lisa Brody, is an avid Pickleball player: “Almost every day for five years, I’d say to my husband — I’m going to go play Pickle and grab a juice,” recalls Brody. “And then I thought, that’s a great name and concept to open up some courts with a juice bar!”

The Ventnor Heights location — at 5000-5100 Wellington Avenue — will boast 17,316 square feet and will offer five courts.

The 13,660-square-foot Blackwood facility — located at 1001 S. Black Horse Pike —will have four courts.

The properties are being outfitted and designed to create a unique, intimate Pickleball playing atmosphere, with fresh juices and smoothies available to players and guests, Brody said.

“Our vision was to make people feel welcome when they walk in,” added Brody. “The unique design elements of the space will bring the feeling of the outdoors in, and the refreshing juice bar will give players the opportunity to energize while they sit and stay or grab and go.”

Brody has set a goal of opening more than 15 locations within the next three to five years. “If I can start a business doing something that I love,” says Brody, “isn’t that the key to success?”

Click here for more details on Pickle Juice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.