PA Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle South Jersey Crash: Report

A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reports.

Constance Boylan, 78, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, was killed in the head-on crash on Route 322 around 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 6, the outlet said citing Woolwich police.

She was struck by a Jeep driven by a 22-year-old Newtown Square, PA, who was heading east but veered into Boylan's car, and another, authorities said.

Boylan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were treated at area hospitals.

