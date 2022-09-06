Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Video Released Of Crash That Killed 2 Philadelphia Men In NJ Police Pursuit
News

PA Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle South Jersey Crash: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Route 322
Route 322 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reports. 

Constance Boylan, 78, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, was killed in the head-on crash on Route 322 around 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 6, the outlet said citing Woolwich police.

She was struck by a Jeep driven by a 22-year-old Newtown Square, PA, who was heading east but veered into Boylan's car, and another, authorities said.

Boylan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were treated at area hospitals.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.