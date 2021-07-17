No Swimming At These NJ State Parks Due To Lifeguard Shortage

A lifeguard shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has banned swimming in lakes at four of New Jersey's parks and delayed it until August at two others, state officials said.

Swimming is closed for the 2021 season at the Belleplain State Forest, Ringwood and Swartswood State Parks and Spruce Run Recreation area, their websites say.

Swimming will be delayed at Bass River and Parvin state parks until August.

Click here for the complete NJ State Parks swim schedule, or click here to submit a lifeguard application form.

