Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
News

News Helicopters Told To 'Back Off' As First Responders Rescue South Jersey Swamp Victim

The area in Franklin Township where first responders reportedly tried to rescue a man stuck in a swamp.
The area in Franklin Township where first responders reportedly tried to rescue a man stuck in a swamp. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Television news cameras circling above an emergency rescue reportedly were told Wednesday to "back off'' from the South Jersey scene, authorities said.

EMS crews and firefighters in Gloucester County were called about 4 p.m. on Wednesday about someone stuck in a swamp, initial reports said. 

The "trauma rescue" took place near 1452 Delsea Drive in Franklin Township, reports said. 

During the lengthy rescue efforts, an unconfirmed report said that unidentified "noisy" news helicopters were asked to leave the immediate area because first responders were unable to communicate with the victim.

Authorities suggested using the "smallest marine unit possible" to get to the victim, who was stuck in mud.

The man was pulled from the swamp by 4:30 p.m., reports said, but no other details were immediately available. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

