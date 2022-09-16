Nebraska Priest Convicted Of Child Sex Assault Was Killed In South Jersey Hit-Run Crash: Report

A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Jersey was convicted of sexual assault of a child, NJ Advance Media reported.

The crash victim, Paul F. Margand, 65, of Deptford Township, served as a Catholic priest in Nebraska in the 1980s before his conviction, the outlet said, citing a report by the Nebraska attorney general.

Margand died on Thursday, Sept. 1 after being struck by a car while walking along Cattel Road at about 9:30 p.m., according to Deptford Township police. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Matthew Jefferson, of Deptford, was charged with fleeing the scene of the crash, DailyVoice.com reported.

