Man Was Driving More Than 100 MPH In Fatal Monroe Crash: Police

Jon Craig
Monroe Township police
Monroe Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Monroe Township PD

A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said.

Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.

Woolson struck a car on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane, police said.

Evan Silverstein, 52, of Marlton, was thrown from his car and killed, police said. 

Silverstein was driving west on Route 322 around 5:40 p.m. when he tried to make a left turn into a parking lot, police said. Woolson’s car struck the rear passenger side of Silverstein’s car, police said

Silverstein was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Woolson suffered a minor injury in the crash.

