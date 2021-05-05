Gloucester County Woman, 86, Killed In Crash

An 86-year-old woman from Gloucester County was killed in a collision on Monday, authorities said.

Maria Calabria of Sewell was a front-seat passenger in a two-car crash in Washington Township, who later died at the hospital.

A car was traveling south on Delsea Drive in Washington Township near the intersection of Parke Place Boulevard when it collided with a car trying to make a left turn onto the boulevard from Delsea Drive, according to Washington Township police.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, 23-year-old Montgomery Brown of Newtown Square, PA, was not seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the turning vehicle was seriously injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital Trauma Center, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to call Washington Township Police Officer John Freitag or Officer Joshua Bradford at 856-256-1212 or email Bradford at jwbradford@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.

