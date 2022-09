All Glassboro Public Schools were reported to be locked down during a police investigation.The investigation was reportedly at Glassboro High School, according to multiple reports.

Police confirmed a shelter-in-place on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Glassboro police said there is no shooting or shooter involved.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

