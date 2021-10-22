Fugitive Nabbed In South Jersey Fatal Double-Shooting

A fugitive in a fatal shooting has been captured by authorities, they said.

Derrell Martin located and arrested on Friday, authorities said.

Martin was charged on Oct. 14 on the charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

On Oct. 8 at 10:28 p.m., Bridgeton police responded to 138 Vine Street for shots fired.

Police reportedly found Tyrese J. McNair, 21, of that address, shot multiple times in the chest, the prosecutor said.

McNair was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Bridgeton police found another 21-year-old man at the intersection of Hampton and Giles Streets with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm, Webb-McRae said.

The unidentified victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Aanyone with information is urged to call Detective Daniel Bagley of the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or Detective Christopher Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.

Anonymous tips also can be shared. with the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting CCPO.TIPS or with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting BPD.TIPS from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

