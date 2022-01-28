Fireworks Caused Blaze At South Jersey Goodwill Store: Report

A 56-year-old South Jersey man set a Goodwill store on fire, by mistake while shooting off fireworks, NJ Advance Media reported.

Patrick J. Fanning, 56, of Washington Township, was charged with arson and aggravated assault, after a volunteer firefighter was injured while dousing the fire on Jan. 15 on Washington Township (Gloucester) around 4 a.m., the outlet said.

The store's donated items including clothing suffered extensive smoke damage, authorities said.

The fire began when Fanning allegedly lit fireworks in the loading dock area, NJ.com reported, quoting a criminal complaint. Fanning told police he started the fire by mistake, the outlet said.

