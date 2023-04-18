New Woodbury Cheesesteak Spot Brings Slice Of Philly To NJ

Whit or Whitout opened on Monday, April 3 at 875 Mantua Pike in Woodbury, its Facebook page says.

Putting quality and tradition first, the spot’s number-one goal is to “provide [its] customers with an authentic Philly cheese steak experience that is second to none."

Aside from hot and melty cheesesteaks loaded with your choice of premium toppings, the joint also dishes up monster-sized bowls, burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings, appetizers, and more:

The shop stated in another post that it had already sold out multiple times since its opening and was closed on Monday, April 17 due to the “unexpected volume of business” it received:

In fact, Whit or Whitout already boasts a flawless 5-star Facebook review with satisfied customers praising both the massive portion sizes and the overall quality of ingredients.

Clearly, the answer is yes — we’re ready to get our grub on.

Follow Whit or Whitout on Facebook for more updates.

Whit or Whitout, 875 Mantua Pike Woodbury, NJ 08096

