Massive Hole In Roadway Strands Residents In Harrison Township: Report

On Friday, March 15 at about 7:30 a.m., a 6ABC news helicopter filmed the hole cutting off part of Swamp Road in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township.

No one was hurt, according to Harrison Township police.

Water could be seen running through the washed-out road leaving some nearby homes stranded.

Police said that drainage from a rain culvert near Mill Road had been clogged and caused rainwater from the culvert to flow under a section of Swamp Road. The culvert gave way and all of the retained water was released towards Raccoon Creek, police said.

This caused a large section of Swamp Road to collapse, bringing down power lines that serviced the area, police said. No homes were damaged, they said.

Mill Road will remain closed between North Main Street and Mullica Hill Road while clean-up and restoration efforts continue, police said.

In addition to the Harrison Township Police Department, the following agencies responded to assist: Harrison Township Fire District, Harrison Township Public Works, Harrison Township Waste Water Management, New Jersey State Police, Gloucester County Highway, Gloucester County Mobile Deployment Team, New Jersey American Water and Atlantic City Electric.

