Gloucester County may be known for its rural areas and lush greenery, but what most people don't know is that the county has been home to some of the most famous people in history.

From politicians and athletes to musicians and actors, many of the world's biggest names have hailed from this small county.

In this post, we'll take a look at some of the most famous people you didn't know were from Gloucester County.

Patti Smith: Born Patricia Lee Smith in Chicago, Illinois in 1946, she was raised in Pitman, and studied art at Glassboro State College. After dropping out of college in 1967, Smith moved to New York City where she began writing and performing poetry. Her debut album Horses, released in 1975, was critically acclaimed and established her as an important figure in punk music. She has since released ten more albums, including the commercially successful Wave (1979) and Dream of Life (1988). Smith has won numerous awards for her work, including the Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance in 2007. She has also published several books of poetry and prose, including Just Kids (2010), which recounts her relationship with the late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. Smith currently resides in New York City and continues to write, perform, and speak publicly on issues related to art and activism.

Grace Helbig: Comedian, actress, and YouTube personality, Helbig hails from Woodbury. After graduating from Ramapo College of New Jersey with a degree in Digital Filmmaking and Video Production, Grace moved to Los Angeles and began her career on the now defunct YouTube channel "DailyGrace," one of the first successful YouTube channels. She has since been featured in multiple web series, appeared as a host for various shows on E!, and released her own book titled “Grace’s Guide: The Art of Pretending to Be a Grown-up”.

Gary Brackett: A Glassboro native, Brackett played linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts and was a Super Bowl XLI Champion. He was also an All-American at Rutgers University and was inducted into the Rutgers Hall of Fame.

Throughout his college career, Brackett earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Big East Academic All-Star, and Academic All-American honors. He was also awarded the National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award. He was the captain of the 2003 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and led them to a perfect 11-0 season.

Following his collegiate career, Brackett went on to play 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and was named team captain three times. He also became a successful businessman and philanthropist.

James Lawrence: Born in Burlington and raised in Woodbury, Lawrence attended the Woodbury Academy and went on to enter the United States Navy as a midshipman in 1798. During his service, he was involved in the Quasi-War with France, during which he served on the USS Enterprise, USS Adams, USS Vixen, USS Wasp, USS Argus, and USS Hornet. He was promoted through the ranks and eventually became a commander in the Navy.

One of the most famous quotes attributed to James Lawrence is "Don't give up the ship!" This is still a popular naval battle cry and was invoked in Oliver Hazard Perry's personal battle flag. Lawrence himself passed away due to wounds he sustained during battle aboard the USS Chesapeake in 1813. His legacy lives on through his famous quote, which is still echoed throughout naval vessels today.

