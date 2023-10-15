Head-On Black Horse Pike Crash Injures Four: Police

It happened around 1050 p.m. near the Luna Rose Lamberti restaurant, Washington Township police said.

Police said only that the head-on crash involved a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck and a Nissan Altima. The occupants of the Chevy were taken to Cooper Hospital with serious injuries, while the Nissan driver suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses are urged to contact Washington Township Police Officer Nick Rojs at nrojs@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.