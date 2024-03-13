Grandparents Rescued By Neighbors From West Deptford House Fire See Support

Jessica Espinoza said in a GoFundMe campaign that her grandparents, who live on Chestnut Street in West Deptford, lost their home, their cherished cats, vehicles and all of their belongings in the fire.

They were pulled out of the burning home by neighbors and taken to an area hospital by Gloucester County EMS, according to West Deptford police.

"Despite the challenges, my grandmother, Karen, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well, while my grandfather, Frank, is undergoing treatment at a burn center and will require several more weeks of care," Espinoza wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"We are immensely grateful to the two neighbors on Chestnut Street who risked their lives to rescue my grandparents."

