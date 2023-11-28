Free Coffee: New Wawa Opening In Sewell

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Wawa is opening its newest store in the Sewell community in Washington Township at 108 Egg Harbor Road.

Local friends and neighbors are invited at 7:45 a.m. to join General Manager Paul Bressler who will do the honors of counting down the moment when the doors officially open at 8 a.m.

Highlights of the event include:

Free coffee all day Thursday;

Limited-edition t-shirts for the first 100 customers, and;

Wawa's signature Hoagies for Heroes competition.

Local first responders from Washington Township Police and Fire Departments will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes. Wawa will conclude the Hoagies for Heroes competitions by presenting checks for $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.