Ex-cbs Philadelphia Reporter, Gloucester County Dad Facing Child Porn Charges

Cleve W. Bryan Jr. was charged Wednesday, Oct. 18 by police in Washington Township, Gloucester County with endangering the welfare of children by possessing child pornography, the department said.

Byran, of the Sewell section of Washington, was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Bryan's X page bio reads: "Journalist, Storyteller, Father, Husband, Believer, Formerly CBS 3."

Bryan's LinkedIn profile shows he earned his bachelor's in journalism and Spanish from the University of Maryland and landed his first job at NBC40 in Atlantic City, in 2005.

He left to work anchor gigs at news stations in South Carolina and Norfolk, VA, before landing a senior reporter position at CBS Philly KYW-TV in 2013.

Since 2020, Bryan has been working as a media and marketing consultant, according to LinkedIn.

Anyone with information is urged to call Washington Township police at 856-589-0330.

