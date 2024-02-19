A Few Clouds 44°

Driver Crashes, Dies Fleeing Traffic Stop In Monroe Township: Attorney General

A fatal crash that happened just after a South Jersey officer tried stopping the vehicle is being investigated by state authorities, they said.

The on-duty Monroe Township (Gloucester County) police officer was trying to stop the car on County Road 723 just before 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, the New Jersey State Attorney General's Office said.

Not long after the attempted stop, the officer found the vehicle crashed on East Fleming Pike (County Road 723) in Winslow Township, Camden County, the AG's office said in a release. 

The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the officer’s or the deceased’s identity were being released as of press time.

The investigation is ongoing.

