Driver Crashes, Dies Fleeing Traffic Stop In Monroe Township: Attorney General

The on-duty Monroe Township (Gloucester County) police officer was trying to stop the car on County Road 723 just before 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, the New Jersey State Attorney General's Office said.

Not long after the attempted stop, the officer found the vehicle crashed on East Fleming Pike (County Road 723) in Winslow Township, Camden County, the AG's office said in a release.

The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the officer’s or the deceased’s identity were being released as of press time.

The investigation is ongoing.

