Don't Miss Deptford Family On ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Uszaki family of Deptford goes all out when it comes to designing holiday displays.

They have a video-game-themed light display decked with classic video game decor.

"We custom make every prop on the property," said Dan Uszaki, "I've just had this 'Go big or go home' mentality."

Tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 12, his decorated house hits the national airwaves.

Their “Deptford Dazzling Lights” display from Christmas 2022 will be featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” at 10 p.m.

"Our Christmas display is the best in the country because it's something no one has ever seen," said Dan's wife, Kim

Uszaki also runs a pop-up Christmas light show in Washington Township called GLOW.

