Overcast 60°

SHARE

Crash On Commodore Barry Bridge Closes All Lanes

All lanes were closed on the Commodore Barry Bridge due to a crash on Thursday evening, Oct. 26.

<p>Commodore Barry Bridge.</p>

Commodore Barry Bridge.

 Photo Credit: Charles Homler Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to the NJDOT website, it happened in the westbound lanes of the New Jersey side in Logan Township.

The bridge was closed into Chester, PA, the DOT said.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE