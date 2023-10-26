Crash On Commodore Barry Bridge Closes All Lanes

According to the NJDOT website, it happened in the westbound lanes of the New Jersey side in Logan Township.
The bridge was closed into Chester, PA, the DOT said.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.
All lanes were closed on the Commodore Barry Bridge due to a crash on Thursday evening, Oct. 26.
According to the NJDOT website, it happened in the westbound lanes of the New Jersey side in Logan Township.
The bridge was closed into Chester, PA, the DOT said.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE