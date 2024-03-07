Overcast 55°

Shaquile Banks Dies In Route 55 Crash

A 30-year-old driver from Cumberland County was killed when he struck multiple trees in a crash along Roure 55 in Gloucester County, authorities said.

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Troopers responded to the crash at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 near milepost 59 in Deptford Township, according to New Jersey State Police spokesman Troy McNair.

Killed in the crash was Shaquile Banks, of Bridgeton, MnNair said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Banks lost directional control of his Honda, ran off the roadway to the left, and subsequently struck multiple trees, McNair said.

As a result of the crash, Banks sustained fatal injuries, the trooper said.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

