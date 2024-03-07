Troopers responded to the crash at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 near milepost 59 in Deptford Township, according to New Jersey State Police spokesman Troy McNair.

Killed in the crash was Shaquile Banks, of Bridgeton, MnNair said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Banks lost directional control of his Honda, ran off the roadway to the left, and subsequently struck multiple trees, McNair said.

As a result of the crash, Banks sustained fatal injuries, the trooper said.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.