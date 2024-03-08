Gloucester Township police were called to the Doran family's Blackwood home around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, March 2, as Daily Voice previously reported. Lillian Doran was found “obviously dead” with trauma to the back of her head on a bedroom floor in the home, according to an affidavit for probable cause.

Witnesses said that the night before, 65-year-old Lillian had been arguing with her 30-year-old son, James Doran, about cutting a tattoo off of his leg, police papers say. He was also seen walking around his house with a baseball bat.

Witnesses reported hearing sounds and a garage door opening around 4 a.m. Lillian’s car was missing and James was not at the house when officers arrived.

According to WJAC, Doran was clocked going 112 miles per hour on US 220, later that evening in Bedford Township, purportedly in his mother's car.

Doran had initially tried passing a trooper and changed lanes multiple times without using a turn signal, the outlet said citing a criminal complaint.

The trooper eventually stopped Doran, who ran toward the woods on foot, initiating a pursuit. Doran wreaked of alcohol when police captured him and "multiple" alcoholic beverages were found in his mom's car, WJAC reported.

Doran allegedly refused to identify himself and was taken to a hospital where he also refused to submit a breath sample. That's when authorities learned he was wanted out of New Jersey for homicide.

Doran has been held in the Bedford County Prison on charges of failure to carry a license, recklessly endangering another person, evading arrest or detention on foot, DUI, driving at a safe speed, and multiple other related offenses according to his PA court docket.

His PA preliminary hearing is set before Judge Kevin R. Diehl at 9 a.m. on March 13, according to his latest court docket.

Doran has a record in Pennsylvania of three misdemeanors for defiant trespass, conspiracy, and criminal mischief in Philadelphia, court records show. He pleaded and was granted Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, click here to read more about that form of sentencing.

After the PA case, Doran should be extradited to New Jersey on one count of first-degree murder.

