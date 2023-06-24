Adult Diaper Dumper Sought By Police In Gibbstown

The Gibbstown culprit is likely driving a gray Nissan Altima without a rear wing, with a New Jersey plate, Greenwich Township police said.

"We don't know who you are. We don't know what you want," the department said.

"But what we do have are a very particular set of skills, skills we have acquired over a very long career, skills that make us a nightmare for people like you. If you stop now, that'll be the end of it. We will not look for you. We will not pursue you.

"But if you don't, we will look for you, we will find you, and we will fine you."

Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.

