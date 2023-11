A Honda was heaving north when the driver lost directional control near milepost 16.6 in Greenwich Township at 2 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

The car ran off the road and struck a tree leading a 72- and 72-year-old pair, of Willingboro, seriously injured, McNair said. Three others suffered minor injuries.

All occupants were taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

