New Restaurant 'Wild Rose' Appears To Be Replacing Garfield Elks Lodge

A new dining experience is coming to Garfield, offering an array of food made from locally sourced fresh ingredients.

Wild Rose will be opening its doors to customers in the near future, its website says. The restaurant will be serving fine dining from a veteran chef with over 20 years of experience in the finest restaurants, as well as offering an event space, the page says.

According to BoozyBurbs, Wild Rose is opening at 68 Lanza Ave., which according to online records is the temporarily closed Elks Lodge.

"We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant", states Wild Rose officials. "That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local farmers' markets. No matter what time of year, you can be sure you're eating the best of the season. is coming soon to Garfield".

The restaurant will also offer a bar and lounge with a place to host private events in a world class event room.

Wild Rose, 68 Lanza Ave., Garfield

Those interested in applying to work at Wild Rose or learning more about the restaurant can click here.

