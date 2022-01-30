Former Miss USA Leaps To Her Death From NYC High-Rise

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst leaped to her death from a New York City highrise on Sunday, the New York Post reports.

Kryst, 30, lived on the ninth floor of the Orion building at 350 W. 42nd, but jumped from a 29th-floor terrace around 7:15 a.m., police told the outlet.

The attorney was former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA 2019. She published an Instagram post just before taking the fatal leap that reads, "May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️."

Kryst's family released the following statement:

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.

"She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

