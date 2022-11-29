UPDATE: Tabby Found In Suitcase At JFK Airport Returns Home For Holidays

A frisky feline who was recently rescued from a checked bag at JFK Airport enjoyed Thanksgiving at home, the TSA reports.

Smells snuck into a suitcase on an Orlando-bound pre-holiday flight in what the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein jokingly called a bid to pursue "a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld."

The orange tabby "belonged to someone else" in the Brooklyn household and apparently stowed away when no one was looking, Farbstein said at the time.

Kitty owners noted that it was paws-able, given cats' love for warm, secure spaces.

Good thing Smells was found, given the temperatures of pressurized cargo holds during flights.

The suitcase had been checked before a flight to Atlanta, with a connector to Melbourne Orlando Airport in Florida, Farbstein said.

An alarm caught the attention of TSA baggage screeners who looked at the X-ray image and saw a clear feline outline.

They contacted Delta, which paged its passenger, Farbstein said.

Smells was safely returned home, but the traveler had to rebook a flight for the next day, she said.

