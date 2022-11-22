Look What The TSA Screener Dragged In: Frisky Feline Found In JFK Airport Luggage

It's not what you think: TSA agents at JFK Airport rescued a cat found in a traveler's luggage, but it wasn't caused by someone's cruelty.

The orange tabby "belonged to someone else in the household" but apparently hopped into the traveler's suitcase when no one was looking, Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

It is paws-able, kitty owners say.

Good thing the stowaway was found, given the temperatures of pressurized cargo holds during flights.

The suitcase had been checked before a flight to Atlanta, with a connector to Melbourne Orlando Airport in Florida, Farbstein said.

An alarm caught the attention of TSA baggage screeners who looked at the X-ray image and saw a clear feline outline.

They contacted Delta, which paged its passenger, Farbstein said.

The tabby was safely returned home, but the traveler had to rebook a flight for the next day, she said.

