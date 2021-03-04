Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: River Vale Man, 79, Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
News

Units Damaged In Fort Lee Condo Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Central Court Condominiums, Fort Lee
Central Court Condominiums, Fort Lee Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a Thursday afternoon blaze that damaged units on two floors of a Fort Lee condominium.

Flames blew through two first-floor windows after breaking out in a crawlspace in the five-story brick Central Court Condominiums on Central Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze knocked down in about an hour and under control before 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Englewood and Fairview firefighters were among the mutual responders.

Tony Greco took the photo and contributed to this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fort Lee Daily Voice!

Serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.