Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB

Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee.

A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.

All five were in custody a short time later, she said.

The wagon, which had been stolen out of Newark, was returned to its owner.

The adult was identified as Quadier Cofield White, 23, of Newark. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on receiving stolen property charges.

