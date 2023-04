The Fort Lee joint closed abruptly in February, but just more than two months later, announced it would be making a grand return on May 2.

Located on Main Street, Oiso uses hickory wood to savor the flavors of true Texas barbecue, specially preparing beef brisket, pork ribs, sausage and more, its website says.

Oiso also offers Louisianna Cajun-style boil featuring crab, shrimp, muscles and more.

