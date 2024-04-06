The westbound two-door Wrangler with a black top hit the victim as she crossed Hillside Avenue at Broad Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 5, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

The Jeep kept going toward Teaneck, the chief said.

"The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene," Tamagny said.

ANYONE who sees the vehicle or knows where to find it is asked to contact Leonia police at (201) 944-0800 or tips@leonianj.gov. Your confidentiality will be protected.

