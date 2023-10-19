Overcast 59°

Update: Fatal Train Victim In Fair Lawn Was Teenager

UPDATE: The victim of a fatal commuter train strike in Fair Lawn on Thursday was a teenager, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by the agency's buses and private carriers.
Jerry DeMarco
The 11th-grader was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The 66 train on the Port Jervis Line struck the unidentified victim between the Broadway station and Morlot Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19, said Kyalo Mulumba, the transportation agency's senior public information officer.

The train had left Middletown, NY, at 3:20 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:13 p.m., Mulumba said.

There were no injuries reported to the 100 or so customers and crew on board, he said.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Ridgewood and Plauderville. 

NJ TRANSIT police were investigating.

