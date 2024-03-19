Mostly Cloudy 44°

SHARE

Sprocket Scientists: Bicycle Thieves Chased Down, Caught By Glen Rock Police

Two adults and a juvenile from Paterson who’d just stolen a trio of bicycles from some Glen Rock teens were pursued through several backyards and over fences before a patrol officer and his sergeant nabbed all three.

The season for bicycle thefts is fast approaching.

The season for bicycle thefts is fast approaching.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Friends of the victims flagged down Officer Andrew Magro on Harristown Road near Wilde Park and pointed him toward the three bandits, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The trio hopped off the stolen bikes and ran, with Magro close behind, the chief said.

The officer and Sgt. Mike Trover took all three into custody at Iris Circle, he said.

Arrested on theft charges were Romeo Molina, 21, and Nyreek A. Clyburn, 19. A delinquency complaint with the same charges were signed against a 16-year-old boy.

All three were released -- the boy to his mother -- pending court action.

Police, meanwhile returned the bicycles, valued between $900 and $1,200 combined. 

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE