Crash Launches Honda Into Glen Rock Convenience Store (PHOTOS)

A Honda Accord driver was hospitalized after a crash propelled the vehicle into the front of a convenience store in Glen Rock (scroll for photos).

The collision occurred near the intersection of Harristown Road and Maple Avenue in the late afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 8.

A Honda Accord involved in the crash was then launched sideways into the front of the Glen Rock Food Center on Maple Avenue, Loving said.

The Accord driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while a tow truck cleared the vehicle from the scene.

Glen Rock Police, Glen Rock PBA Local #110, Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the Glen Rock Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this story.

