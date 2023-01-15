SUV Slams Into Fair Lawn Home

An elderly driver escaped serious injury when her SUV slammed into a Fair Lawn home.

A borough building inspector said the 20th Street home off the corner of Eastern Drive was habitable after the Toyota RAV4 hybrid hit it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Also clipped was the back of a Toyota Sienna minivan parked in the driveway.

BDJ Towing removed the RAV 4.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

