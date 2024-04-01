Light Drizzle 50°

Gone IN 120 Seconds: Burglars Smash Way Into Glen Rock Pharmacy, Snatch Oxy, Sedatives

Two burglars smashed their way into a Glen Rock drug store overnight and stole oxycodone and Promethazine, authorities said.

The pair were wearing hoodies to conceal their faces when they shattered the glass back door of the Rock Ridge Pharmacy in the central business district at 3:10 a.m. last Tuesday, March 26, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / Boyd A. Loving (inset/file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
They were in and out in two minutes, the chief said.

The burglars “ransacked the pharmacist’s work area, forcing open locked drawers, gaining access to and removing narcotics,” Ackermann said.

The incident was another in a series of burglaries and armed robberies committed by criminals who are after opioids, the chief said.

His detectives are consulting area law enforcement agencies and the DEA as part of their investigation, he said.

