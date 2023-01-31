SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian, 83, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock ID’d

Authorities turned to the public for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street.

Angela Sanzari was struck on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said early Tuesday evening.

The impact knocked Sanzari from one end of the roadway to the other, leaving clothing strewn across the roadway, said witnesses who included a passing truck driver who stopped to help.

Sanzari, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne, was pronounced dead at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood a short time later, responders said.

Authorities are hoping someone sees or knows about the dark-colored, older-model CRV and/or the driver who sped off on northbound Lincoln Avenue after Sanzari was struck.

“The vehicle involved is expected to have signs of moderate front-end damage, which may include a damaged or missing front headlight and a missing windshield wiper,” Musella said.

ANYONE who might have seen or knows something that could help identify the vehicle and/or the driver is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at (201) 226-5532, or the Glen Rock Police Department: (201) 652-3800.

