Police: Fair Lawn DWI Pursuit Ends In Paramus Crash

An intoxicated driver crashed in Paramus during a brief Fair Lawn police pursuit, authorities said.

Officer Brad Pindyck tried to pull over the Mercedes Benz on Paramus Road after it passed him twice at slow speeds on eastbound Route 4 near Saddle River Road around midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The driver, Alvin Mandry, 32, of East Harlem, NY, made a U-turn instead and sped north before crashing into a traffic light pole at Century Road, the sergeant said.

Pindyck and Officer Matthew Hearon “had to forcibly remove” Mandry from the vehicle, Metzler said. Paramus police assisted in removing a passenger, he said.

Mandry was charged with DWI, eluding, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and having no liability insurance, the sergeant said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Mandry to Hackensack University Medical Center after he complained of pain unrelated to the incident, Metzler said.

The passenger was released without charges, he said.

