A brand-new Lexus coupe slammed into a Fair Lawn home following a collision with a sedan.

No injuries were reported in Saturday night's mishap on Morlott Avenue.

Damage to the home didn't appear severe.

Fair Lawn police, Heavy Rescue, and Fire Company #1 responded, along with a borough building inspector and a PSE&G crew.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene of the crash on Morlot Avenue in Fair Lawn. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Both vehicles were towed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

