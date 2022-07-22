HEARTLESS: Grandson-In-Trouble Scammers ‘Settle’ For $4G From Senior Who Couldn’t Afford More

Phone scammers who told a Fair Lawn senior that her grandson was in trouble settled for half the $8,000 that he supposedly needed for bail money after she told them she didn’t have it, authorities said.

Both were in for a surprise, though: The would-be victim notified police, who were waiting when the scammers showed up to collect.

The passenger got out after the Bronx pair pulled up to the woman's Plymouth Drive home, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

That’s when police moved in, he said.

Elvin Guzman, 32, was seized, charged with theft and released under New Jersey’s bail reform law of 2017. the sergeant said.

The driver, Dariel Garcia-Gabriel, 25, was stopped nearby and also arrested, he said. He was charged with conspiracy and received summonses for driving without a license and having obstructed license plates.

Like Guzman, he was released pending court action.

