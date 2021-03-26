Head-On DWI Crash Off Route 208: One Driver Hospitalized, Other Arrested, Fair Lawn Police Say

Police said a driver was under the influence when his car slammed head-on into another Friday morning just off Route 208 in Fair Lawn.
Witnesses said the driver's Prius passed several other cars on Maple Avenue headed toward Glen Rock when his car struck a Chevy Malibu in the oncoming lane shortly after 9 a.m.
The female driver of the Malibu was hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening.
The Prius driver was arrested.
Both vehicles were being towed and Maple Avenue was reopened at Elm Avenue around 9:45 a.m.
Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.
