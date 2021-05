Firefighters quickly doused a Sunday morning blaze at an Italian deli in Fair Lawn.

The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the vents at Giovanni’s Deli on Morlot Avenue around 9 a.m.

Responding firefighters had it knocked down in minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Giovanni’s (“Gio’s”) is open only for catering on Sundays.

ALL PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

